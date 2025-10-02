Govt Should’ve Issued Rs 60 Savarkar Coin: Khera

New Delhi: Critising the government for issuing a commemorative postage stamp and coin highlighting the contributions of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Congress leader Pawan Khera on Thursday said that no matter how much the Bharatiya Janata Party attempts to distort history, it cannot change the fact that "the country will always remain of Mahatma Gandhi".

In a post on X, Khera mocked the BJP, saying that a coin of Rs 60 should have been issued, the same amount that freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar used to receive from the Britishers. "If they had to issue a coin for RSS, they should have made it for Rs 60, which is how much pension Savarkar used to get from the British government. If they had to issue a postage stamp, they should have done one for the British Post, through which they used to send mercy petitions. No matter how many stamps you print, coins you issue, or how much you insert RSS into the curriculum - this country was Gandhi's, is Gandhi's, and will remain Gandhi's," Khera said on X while remembering Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Congress leader said that RSS-BJP ideology will be thrown out like a "fly from milk", once ruly party goes out of power.Centre has released a special postage stamp and commemorative coin. The Rs 100 coin features the national emblem on one side and a majestic image of Bharat Mata in Varad Mudra with a lion, being saluted by swayamsevaks, on the other, Prime Minister's Office said. PM Modi highlighted that this is possibly the first time in "independent India's history that Bharat Mata's image has appeared on Indian currency".

He added that the coin also bears the Sangh's guiding motto: "Rashtraya Swaha, Idam Rashtraya, Idam Na Mama". Underscoring the significance of the commemorative postage stamp released, noting its deep historical relevance, the Prime Minister recalled the importance of the Republic Day parade on 26th January and highlighted that in 1963, RSS swayamsevaks had participated in the parade with great pride, marching in rhythm to patriotic tunes. He remarked that the stamp captures the memory of that historic moment.