Governor’s Nod for Prof. Kodandaram and Amer Khan as MLCs

Hyderabad: Prof. Kodandaram and Amer Ali Khan have been nominated as MLCs under the Governor's quota. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan cleared both the names recommended by the state government on Thursday. However, the official orders are expected on Friday.

Prof. Kodandaram played a key role in the Telangana statehood agitation while Amer Ali Khan is the editor of Siasat Urdu newspaper. Official sources said that the newly formed Congress government had recommended both names last month.

It may be recalled that the Governor had earlier rejected the two names suggested by the BRS government — Dasoju Sravan and Kurra Satyanarayana — citing their political affiliations.

Against this background, doubts were raised over Prof. Kodandaram as he heads a political party, Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS). However, legal experts reportedly informed the Governor that Prof. Kodandaram was a social activist and human rights activist much before he came into politics. Moreover, he had led the Telangana statehood agitation as chairman of the Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC) in 2009 and oversaw the Million March and Sagara Haram, which brought pressure on the Centre to grant statehood to Telangana. The TJAC did not contest the recent Assembly polls and extended support to Congress. In return, the Congress leadership had promised a nominated post to Kodandaram.

It is learnt that Khan’s family has been a staunch supporter of the Congress. Speculations are rife in Congress circles that either Kodandaram or Khan will be inducted into Revanth Reddy’s Cabinet. Reportedly, the chances of Khan are higher as Muslims have no representation in the state cabinet. There are six vacancies in Revanth Reddy’s Cabinet.