Global peace essential for a brighter future; success lies in unity: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday emphasized that the critical importance of global peace in securing a brighter future for humanity.

He asserted that the success of our collective efforts relies on unity and collaboration among nations and communities.

In a signed message to Adish C. Aggarwala, Senior Advocate and President of the International Council of Jurists and the International Commission of Writers, PM Modi reiterated that global peace is fundamental for a brighter future, reinforcing that our shared endeavors rely on unity.

He highlighted India's historical commitment to peace, drawing inspiration from figures such as Bhagwan Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi, who emphasized human dignity and welfare--values that remain profoundly relevant today.

PM stated that the diverse array of participants, including Chief Justices, Ministers, Judges, Members of Parliament, Bar leaders, writers, editors, and law educators. Their collective expertise is vital for shaping policies that promote global peace and prosperity.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the rise of new conflicts that threaten the socio-economic stability of nations. He argued that these challenges can only be effectively met through concerted global action and people-to-people engagement.

India, he reaffirmed, is dedicated to advancing global peace, unity, and brotherhood, inspired by the philosophy of "One Earth, One Family, One Future." This human-centric approach aims to cultivate a peaceful world for future generations.

PM Modi expressed confidence that the discussions at the conference would lead to a visionary blueprint for peace, harmony, and well-being. He concluded by wishing the participants success in their deliberations, highlighting the importance of their collective efforts in promoting global peace.

PM Modi praised the organiser Adish C. Aggarwala, who is also immediate past President of Supreme Court Bar Association, for the International Conference of Jurists and Writers for World Peace scheduled for October 9-10 in London.