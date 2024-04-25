Give BRS 10 Seats, Watch KCR Call Shots Again: KTR

BRS chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao can call shots if people ensure its victory in at least 10 constituencies in the state in the Lok Sabha elections, said party working president K.T. Rama Rao.

Addressing a BRS roadshow in Malkajgiri after party candidate Ragidi Laxma Reddy filed his nomination, Rama Rao said the Congress and BJP were in cahoots for the Lok Sabha elections and “this is why chota bhai Revanth (Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy) has set up a dummy candidate in Malkajgiri.”

While Rahul Gandhi says ‘Chowkidar chor hai’, Revanth Reddy says ‘Modi hamara bada bhai hai’. Not only in Malkajgiri, the Congress has fielded dummy candidates to help the BJP win in several other constituencies also.”