GHMC Takes Up Skill Development Programmes For Poor

Hyderabad: The GHMC has taken up a series of activities for the uplift of people belonging to the economically weaker sections. Bank linkages to the self-help group (SHG) women, employment generation, skill development and upgradation programmes and financial assistance to the poor are some of them.

According to GHMC records, during 2023-24, bank linkage of Rs 453.29 crore was done for 2.67 lakh SHGs. To upgrade the skills of unemployed youths who are financially poor, 812 people were enrolled in various educational courses.

“The youths were trained in spoken English, basic computer knowledge and interview skills besides personality development,” said a GHMC official. Nursing assistant, beauty and wellness courses and training to become an electrician are also offered and as per the programme. Placements within one year of completing the course is also part of the programme.

This skill development / upgradation training programme was taken up by the corporation in collaboration with Lighthouse Communities Foundation (a NGO).

The GHMC also disbursed Rs 128.15 crore to 84,371 street vendors. In 2023-24, a total of 1,998 Aasara ID cards were issued. Presently, there are 116 daycare centres for the welfare of senior citizens and the corporation is allocating Rs 50,000 per unit for the procurement of indoor play equipment and necessary infrastructure support.

