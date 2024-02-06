GHMC General Body meet on Feb. 19

Hyderabad: The GHMC general body meeting will be held at 10.30 am on February 19 and will discuss and approve draft Budget estimates for the financial year 2024-25. The revised Budget estimates for the financial year 2023-24 will also be presented.

On Tuesday, Mayor G. Vijayalakshmi held an all-party meeting that was attended by some BRS, BJP, AIMIM and Congress corporators.

Elsewhere, GHMC commissioner, Ronald Rose inspected work of the flyover connecting Zoo Park and Aramgarh. He directed officials to speed up the land acquisition and remove bottlenecks on the road.