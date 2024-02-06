Top
Home » NationPolitics

GHMC General Body meet on Feb. 19

Politics
DC Correspondent
6 Feb 2024 5:37 PM GMT
Building permissions in GHMC and HMDA areas, which are taking more than a year for approval, will now be sanctioned in 30 days from the date of application.
x
A file photo of GHMC headquarters in Hyderabad (Image: DC)

Hyderabad: The GHMC general body meeting will be held at 10.30 am on February 19 and will discuss and approve draft Budget estimates for the financial year 2024-25. The revised Budget estimates for the financial year 2023-24 will also be presented.

On Tuesday, Mayor G. Vijayalakshmi held an all-party meeting that was attended by some BRS, BJP, AIMIM and Congress corporators.

Elsewhere, GHMC commissioner, Ronald Rose inspected work of the flyover connecting Zoo Park and Aramgarh. He directed officials to speed up the land acquisition and remove bottlenecks on the road.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
GHMC news GHMC council meetings 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X