Ganta to approach court over his resignation as MLA

Visakhapatnam: Former minister and Telugu Desam MLA from Visakha North constituency Ganta Srinivasa Rao on Wednesday said he will be approaching court over AP assembly speaker Tammineni Sitaram accepting his resignation as MLA only on Tuesday. Addressing media at the district Telugu Desam Party office on Wednesday, Ganta Srinivas Rao pointed out that he had resigned from the post of MLA on February 12, 2021, over the BJP-led union government’s move to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant of the RINL.

The TD leader pointed out that he had himself met the speaker and submitted his resignation. Yet, it had not been accepted then.

“Keeping my resignation in cold storage and accepting it at this stage indicates the evil intentions of the ruling YSR Congress party. It will lead to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s downfall,” he declared.

Ganta Srinivas Rao said he will hold discussions with RINL employees and residents of Vizag North constituency and shape the future of the RINL struggle.

He maintained that the speaker had not consulted him before accepting his resignation.