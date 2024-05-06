Ganesh Steps Up Campaign in SCB

Hyderabad: Congress candidate Sri Ganesh intensified his election campaign by conducting door-to-door canvassing in Ward-3 Balam Rai within the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly segment for the May 13 bypolls. Ganesh urged voters to elect him as MLA while also endorsing Patnam Suneetha Mahender Reddy for the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat.

During his interactions with residents, Ganesh pointed to his commitment to proactive development initiatives and problem-solving by maintaining close proximity to the people. He was joined by a significant number of local party leaders, women representatives, community leaders, activists, and residents during the campaigning activities.

Ganesh highlighted the successful implementation of five out of Six Guarantees promised during the Assembly polls, underscoring his track record of fulfilling commitments. He outlined his vision for the SCB constituency, which includes the construction of flyover projects and the widening of roads to alleviate traffic congestion.

Addressing concerns about land acquisition for development projects, Ganesh assured residents that steps would be taken to minimise disruptions and ensure fair compensation for affected individuals.