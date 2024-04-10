Gandhis May Be Fielded from Amethi, Rae Bareli

New Delhi: The Gandhi family is considering contesting from their traditional strongholds of Amethi and Rae Bareli. Rahul Gandhi may contest from Amethi, while Priyanka Gandhi may contest from Rae Bareli. However, the final decision is pending until after the voting in Wayanad on April 26, where Rahul Gandhi is competing against the CPI candidate Annie Raja.

This delay is strategic, considering the importance of local representation in Kerala. Given the state's high literacy and awareness, voters have historically penalised MPs who neglected their duties. The Congress is keen on maintaining the focus on Wayanad, which Rahul Gandhi has referred to as his ‘family’.

Many within the Congress believe that relinquishing Amethi and Rae Bareli by the Gandhis would be premature, prompting a reassessment. The local unit has conveyed to the AICC that these constituencies should be contested by the family, as any other candidate would not be suitable.

This has heightened anticipation within the Congress camp in Amethi. The district Congress committee has been reorganised to align with local sentiments, while the meticulous organisation is underway at the booth level.

Sonia Gandhi's transition from the Lok Sabha to the Rajya Sabha - having been elected from Rajasthan - was seen as a precursor to a leadership shift within the party ahead of the general elections. During this transition, she made an emotional appeal to the voters of Rae Bareli, a constituency held by a member of the Gandhi family in almost all general elections since Independence.

Posters have emerged in Rae Bareli urging the Congress to nominate Priyanka Gandhi as its candidate for this prestigious seat, signalling a desire to continue the development work initiated by the Congress. "Take Congress' development work forward, Rae Bareli is calling... Priyanka Gandhiji, please come," the posters read.