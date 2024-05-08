Gajamala Trend Catching Up To Felicitate Candidates

Anantapur: Unlike the previous elections, this time, ‘Gajamala felicitation’ has become a new trend among major political parties. This is evident at events to honour candidates at every village.

Along with the Gajamala (huge garlands), showering of flowers and drumbeats are also seen at every campaign meeting of the candidates in the villages.

Previously there were only small garlands as a present to the candidate during each event in the villages. Gajamala was being offered to only the top leaders like party president, youth leaders, during their visits.

Despite the heavy expenses, party leaders in the villages and even urban wards are felicitating their candidate with Gajamala during the present election campaigns. They also arrange a crane at every event to lift the huge Gajamala and place it around the candidate’s neck.

A party leader from Atmakur in Rapthadu assembly segment observed, “For Gajamala felicitation alone, one has to spend a minimum of Rs 20,000, which is for the garland and the crane.

Special effects like keelu gurralu are also employed in the campaign. Further, flowers worth at least `8,000 are arranged to shower and honour the candidate at each campaign.

The trend was introduced a year ago to felicitate chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, TD leader Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh and such top leaders during their special tours and yatras. The concept spread to rural areas and urban wards during the present campaign in Rayalaseema region.