Gaddam Ranjith Reddy Files Nomination Papers from Chevella

HYDERABAD: Congress Chevella Lok Sabha candidate Gaddam Ranjith Reddy said that the fight was between the Congress and the BJP in his constituency and the BRS was nowhere in the picture.

Ranjith Reddy earlier in the day filed his first set of nomination papers for the May 13 elections on Tuesday, Hanuman Jayanti. He was accompanied by Tandur MLA B. Manohar Reddy and party leader Bhim Bharath, Kasturi Narendra and others.

Ranjith Reddy said he would file his second set nomination papers on April 25, after a rally in the presence of TPCC chief and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Earlier in the day, Ranjith Reddy was presented the B Form by TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud, the party MLC, secretary Rohit Chowdary and Chief Minister’s adviser Vem Narendar.

Addressing street corner meetings during a day of hectic campaigning, Ranjith Reddy said that the people were eager to elect the Congress with a large majority as they are impressed with the performance of Revanth Reddy government in delivering five out of the Six Guarantees within 100 days

"My campaign has been receiving overwhelming response from the people. There is hardly any household that has not received the Six Guarantees. Women are particularly happy with the free bus travel. Nearly 30 lakh women are using the scheme daily. I have not seen any welfare scheme which benefits such a large number of people."



Ranjith Reddy said the beneficiaries of other guarantees such as free power up to 200 units, gas cylinders for Rs 500, Rajiv Arogyasri medical insurance coverage of Rs 10 lakh were expressing gratitude to Congress for implement these schemes within a short period.



