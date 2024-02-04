Gaddam Family Takes Cricket Route for Lok Sabha Ticket

Adilabad: Chennur MLA Gaddam Vivek and his family have taken the cricket route to reach out to youth in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, as Vivek’s son Gaddam Vamshi is aspiring for the Congress ticket from the Peddapalli MP seat.

Gaddam Vivek’s family has launched a cricket tournament at the Singareni Stadium in Bellampally on Sunday in the name of late Gaddam Venkataswamy, popularly known as Kaka. It has invited teams from Peddapalli parliament constituency to participate in the tournament.

Speaking on the occasion, Gaddam Vamshi promised to develop the game in Peddapalli LS segment, so that a player from the constituency can represent the Indian team in future.

Erstwhile Adilabad senior Congress leader CH. Bhavani, who belongs to Madiga community, has also applied for the LS ticket from Peddapalli. She had worked as district president of Mahila Congress three times, as state general secretary of Mahila Congress and as coordinator of assembly elections in Nirmal district.

Bhavani said she had applied for the MLA ticket three times from the Bellampally seat. She has been striving hard to strengthen the party for the last 20 years. She emphasised that she has played a role in the victory of Gaddam Vinod and Vedma Bojju as MLAs from Bellampalli and Khanapur.

The senior woman leader appealed to Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge to allot the party ticket to her from the Peddapalli parliament seat and recognise the services she has rendered to the party for the last 20 years.

News is that Gomasa Srinivas, who contested on the BRS ticket from Peddapalli MP seat in 2009, former Peddapalli MP Suguna Kumari, and social activist and senior advocate Boodida Mallesh are among those who have applied for the Congress party ticket from Peddapalli.