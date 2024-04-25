Top
Home » Nation » Politics

Friday last day for postal ballots

Politics
DC Correspondent
25 April 2024 5:12 PM GMT
The news of postal ballots being given out to persons with disabilities (PwDs) has not been welcomed by all voters in the city. (Representational Image:AFP)
x
The election officer also gave details of how the process of postal ballots will be followed through.

Vijayawada: Krishna district election officer D.K. Balaji has informed government employees on election duties that they should submit Form-12 by Friday, April 26, to avail the postal ballot facility.

Balaji explained that those who are entitled to vote in other districts due to unavoidable reasons will also have to submit Form-12 by Friday in the constituency where they are currently working.

The election officer also gave details of how the process of postal ballots will be followed through.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Postal ballots ECI AP Assembly polls Krishna district 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X