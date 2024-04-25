Friday last day for postal ballots

Vijayawada: Krishna district election officer D.K. Balaji has informed government employees on election duties that they should submit Form-12 by Friday, April 26, to avail the postal ballot facility.

Balaji explained that those who are entitled to vote in other districts due to unavoidable reasons will also have to submit Form-12 by Friday in the constituency where they are currently working.

The election officer also gave details of how the process of postal ballots will be followed through.