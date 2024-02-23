Fresh unrest in Sandeshkhali, TMC leaders’ homes attacked

Fresh violence erupted at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas of West Bengal on Friday. In the morning, an armed group of villagers vandalized and torched houses and properties of Trinamul Congress leaders Sirajuddin Sheikh and his aide Ajit Maity at Jhupkhali and Bermojur to vent their anger on them for tormenting them and grabbing their land earlier.

Ajit, who was at home during the mob attack, was beaten up also. He fled later. Sirajuddin is the brother of absconding TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh. The police rushed to the spot and detained five male villagers for triggering the unrest. Locals however alleged that the detention included a student who was a candidate for the ongoing higher secondary examination and was illegal.

What added fuel to the fire was an accident in which a woman, Fulmoni Bhuiyan, was injured after she was hit by a speeding police vehicle carrying the suspects. The villager suffered leg injuries and was treated at Sundarban Shramajibi Hospital. She alleged that the police vehicle hit her intentionally. Others burst into protest.

This time, women were at the forefront. Carrying a broom, one of them, with her face covered, said, “It's our battle and we will fight it out.” Some women were seen lying on the road to block the way of another police vehicle. Others put up resistance by digging up roads. Wood logs were placed and set on fire to cut off movements.

State Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar, accompanied by additional DGP (South Bengal) Supratim Sarkar, later visited the spot. Mr Kumar said, “All of us have to establish the rule of law. We will do that. But doing so does not mean that I will do injustice to another because injustice happened to me.”

He added, “There are some people who do not want normalcy. We understand where a fire breaks out and where it is done artificially by touching a house. We will take strong action against those who will take the law into their own hands.* The latest unrest unfolded on a day an NHRC team inspected the troubled zone.