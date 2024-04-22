Fresh MCC Violation Cases Registered against Raja Singh

Hyderabad: Fresh trouble is brewing for BJP legislator T. Raja Singh against whom additional cases have been registered for violating the model code of conduct (MCC) during the Rama Navami Shobha Yatra procession on April 17.

A suo motu case has been registered against the MLA based on a complaint lodged by Sultan Bazaar sub-inspector G. Madhusudan, who stated that Singh, one Shailender, and other organisers, stopped the procession midway and addressed the people, which was in violation of the MCC.

The complaint stated that the event was scheduled to end by 10 pm but it went on till 11.15 pm, in which Singh and others played loud music, police sources said.

Sultan Bazaar police registered fresh cases against Raja Singh under Sections 290 and 188 of IPC read with Section 34 and Section 21, 76 of the HCP Act. Five days back a similar case was registered against the MLA by the Afzalgunj police.