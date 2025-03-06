Four NE states occupying 83000 hectares of Assam land

Guwahati: Four northeastern states are occupying more than 83,000 hectares of land in Assam. Informing that these lands are occupied by Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya and Mizoram, Assam border protection and development minister Atul Bora said that Nagaland was occupying the largest portion, accounting for 59,490.21 hectares.

Pointing out that negotiations are on with these states to settle the dispute, the minister said that the Nagaland border dispute resolution lies with the Supreme Court. Despite the pending court case, he said positive discussions continue between the chief ministers of Assam and Nagaland.

The data presented in the state assembly revealed that Arunachal was occupying 16,144.01 hectares of Assam's land. Additionally, Mizoram holds 3,675.78 hectares, while Meghalaya occupies 3,441.86 hectares of Assam's territory.

Mr Bora pointed out that northeastern states were formed during Congress rule. He criticised the previous Congress-led administrations for failing to address border disputes effectively, which hindered development and caused unfortunate incidents.

Asserting that Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was trying to settle all those border disputes, he said, "Due to political will of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, initiatives have commenced for a permanent resolution of the border disputes through multilevel discussions. With Meghalaya, Assam CM has established regional committees and certain decisions have been reached regarding the disputed areas along Assam-Meghalaya border following ground visits by the regional committees. However, regional committees of both states are yet to submit their comprehensive reports to their respective chief ministers.”

Acknowledging that consensus remains elusive regarding all disputed locations between the two states, Mr Bora said that of 12 disputed areas between Assam and Meghalaya, an MoU was signed on March 29, 2022 in Delhi, addressing six locations — Tarabari Gizang, Hahim, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pillangkata and Ratacherra. Discussions continue for the remaining areas — Lampi, Deshdumoria, Borduar, Nongwa-Moutamur (Garbhanga), Block-I & Block-II and Pisiar-Khanduli, he said.

About the dispute with Arunachal Pradesh, Mr Bora said that they have established 12 regional committees and signed another MoU on April 20, 2023 in New Delhi. Of 123 villages claimed by Arunachal, 71 disputes have been resolved, with demarcation ongoing for 52 villages, he said.

Discussions continue between Assam and Mizoram to resolve their border issues.

The disputed territory in Assam falls in Sonitpur, Biswanath, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Golaghat, Goalpara, Cachar, Kamrup, South Salmara-Mankachar, West Karbi Anglong, Hailakandi and Karimganj districts.