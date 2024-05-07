Four Independent MLAs Withdraw Support from BJP Govt in Haryana, Back Congress

NEW DELHI: In a major setback to the ruling BJP in Haryana, four independent MLAs withdrew support to the Nayab Singh Saini-led government and announced that they would back the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections. In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, the half-way mark is 45 as two seats are vacant. The NDA has 43 MLAs (BJP 40, two independents and one from Mohan Kanda’s HLP). The Opposition comprises 30 Congress MLAs, JJP 10, and four independents.

The four MLAs, Sombir Sangwan, Randhir Gollen, Rakesh Daulatabad and Dharampal Gonder, made the announcement at a press conference held in Rohtak in the presence of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state Congress chief Udai Bhan.

“We are withdrawing support to the government. We are extending our support to the Congress. We have taken this decision on various issues including those related to farmers,” Gonder said.

Following the announcement, the Congress demanded that the BJP Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini resign immediately. The development comes just days before the all the important 10 Lok Sabha seats go for elections in the state.

Speaking at the meet, Udai Bhan said, “The Independent MLAs have withdrawn their support to the BJP government and extended their support to the Congress. I also want to say that present strength of (90-member) Haryana Assembly is 88, of which the BJP has 40 members. The BJP government earlier had support of JJP MLAs and Independents, but JJP had also withdrawn support and now Independents are also leaving”.

Nayab Singh Saini government is now a minority government. Saini should tender his resignation as he does not have right to stay even for a minute, Bhan said.