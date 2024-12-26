Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik advocates for return to ballot paper voting

Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha chief minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Thursday has called for an inquiry into alleged discrepancies in electronic voting machines (EVMs) and renewed his party's demand for a return to ballot paper voting.

Speaking at an event marking the 28th anniversary of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Patnaik emphasised transparency in the electoral process.

“Why is the BJP so worried about these allegations when no specific accusations have been made against them? Their reaction suggests there may be something amiss,” said Patnaik, now the Leader of Opposition in the Odisha Assembly.

Responding to questions about whether EVM tampering contributed to the BJD’s defeat in the 2024 general elections, he asserted, “Any such allegations must be thoroughly examined.”

As the BJD celebrated its 28th Foundation Day, Patnaik expressed gratitude for the people’s continued support. “We have been receiving heartfelt best wishes from the public, which reinforces our commitment to their welfare,” he said.

When asked about succession plans within the party, the veteran leader dismissed speculation. “I intend to remain active in the party for a long time and haven’t given much thought to a successor,” he clarified.

On the contentious "One Nation, One Election" bill, Patnaik revealed that the BJD is closely examining the proposal. “We are evaluating its potential implications before taking a formal position,” he noted.

The former chief minister also responded to Union minister Giriraj Singh’s endorsement for conferring him with the Bharat Ratna. “I haven’t heard of this development,” he remarked. “However, BJD and the people of Odisha strongly believe that the Bharat Ratna should be awarded to the legendary leader Biju Patnaik for his immense contributions to the nation.”

Patnaik criticised recent remarks by Union home minister Amit Shah concerning Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, calling them “unfortunate” and urging respect for the architect of the Indian Constitution.

---