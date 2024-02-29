Former MP Vemireddy To Join TD in Presence of Naidu at Nellore Public Meeting

Tirupati: Former Rajya Sabha member Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, who recently resigned from the ruling YSR Congress, will formally join the opposition Telugu Desam on March 2.

The TD entry for him will take place at a public meeting in Nellore rural's Kanuparthipadu village, which will be addressed by party president and former chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu. His wife Prasanthi Reddy and some other YSRC leaders too would join the TD there.

The Telugu Desam has made elaborate arrangements for the March 2 meeting. Four YSRC corporators and minority leaders, including Nellore municipal corporation's deputy mayor Roop Yadav, have resigned to join the TD along with Vemireddy.

Roop Yadava announced his resignation from the YSRC at a recent press meet, saying he was hurt over the recent developments in YSRC. Kumar stated that he would discuss his future course of action with his followers.

Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy is expected to be TD's Lok Sabha candidate from Nellore. His entry is seen as a boost to TD’s prospects just as several YSRC leaders have switched their allegiance to the opposition party.

Chandrababu is expected to stay at VPR Convention Hall on March 2. According to sources, he may hold discussions with TD leaders and candidates in the first party list. He would also meet senior leaders Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, whose names were not included in the initial list.