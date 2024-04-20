Former MP V. Hanumantha Rao Seeks Action Against Misleading Newspaper Report

HYDERABAD: Former Member of Parliament, V. Hanumantha Rao, has filed a complaint with the ACP of Hyderabad Police Cyber Crimes Division, alleging misrepresentation in a recent newspaper article published by Naa Telangana. Rao contends that the article, published on April 18, 2024, falsely attributes statements to him regarding political dynamics and the Congress party's strategy in the state.

In his letter to the ACP, Hanumantha Rao enclosed a paper clipping of the article published in Naa Telangana, which purportedly quoted him discussing various aspects of state politics, including the absence of a Congress wave, the quality of candidates fielded by the party, and the induction of individuals previously associated with rival political factions. Rao vehemently denied making any such statements or participating in an interview with the newspaper.

















Rao urged the ACP to initiate swift and decisive action against the responsible authorities at Naa Telangana for publishing misleading and damaging content.







