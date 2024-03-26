Former minister Jayaram remains in limbo after leaving YSRC

Kurnool: Former minister P. Jayaram, alias Gummanur Jayaram, who recently switched loyalties from the ruling YSRC to opposition TD, has not yet secured a ticket for contesting the upcoming elections.

He had sought a ticket from Alur constituency. When this request got turned down, he wanted to contest from Guntakal. However, Jayaram’s name has not figured even in the third list. This is because party cadres in Guntakal area are resisting his candidacy.

A survey carried out by the opposition through IVRS contains negative feedback about the former minister. He is hoping that he will be allotted the Guntakal ticket in the final list of candidates.

Further, Kotla Sujathamma, wife of senior TD leader and former union minister Kotla Jayasurya Prakasa Reddy, has not been given the ticket from Alur, while Jayasurya Prakasa Reddy has been allotted the Dhone seat. The chances of Sujathamma getting the Alur ticket seat are rare.

Jayaram is seeking support from Sujathamma to mount pressure on TD to get either Guntakal or Alur constituency.

However, there are speculations that as per an agreement between the opposition alliance, Alur seat may go to BJP, rather than Adoni. BJP has not been allotted any seat in Kurnool district yet.

As such, Jayaram is pinning his hopes on Guntakal.