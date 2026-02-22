Former Assam Congress Chief Bhupen Borah Joins BJP; Himanta Welcomes Him

Guwahati: Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah on Sunday joined the ruling BJP in the presence of its state unit president Dilip Saikia here.Hours after joining the BJP, the ruling party inducted Borah into the State Executive Committee. Borah became a BJP member at a function held at the Assam BJP headquarters 'Vajpayee Bhawan'.

Along with him, former Congress leaders Sanju Bora, Rajesh Kumar Joshi, Kangkan Das, Gagan Chandra Bora and more than a dozen other workers from the opposition party also joined the BJP.

Borah had resigned on February 16, with the Congress high command not accepting it and senior leaders rushing to his residence, while Rahul Gandhi also spoke to him.

He had asked for time to reconsider his decision, but the next day, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma went to his residence and announced that he would join the BJP on February 22.

The 126-member Assam assembly is expected to go to polls in March-April.

Borah, after joining the saffron party, said: "I didn't resign from the Congress, thinking that I would join the BJP. I resigned, thinking that a self-introspection would take place about the wrongs in the Congress, and expected a promise that it would be corrected."

The Congress leadership "hurt his sentiment", he said.

"The Congress also hurt the Assamese community's feelings. I served the Congress for 32 years with an ideology, conscience and patriotism; but I am hurt now," Borah said.

Later, in an X post, the former Congress leader said he has joined the ruling party with renewed purpose "after reflection".

"Assam's legacy deserves development with dignity and inclusion. I step forward with humility and resolve to serve the state and the people," he added.

Welcoming him in the BJP, Sarma said there may be "some bitterness" inside Borah as he left the Congress after serving the party for more than 32 years with a lot of contribution.

"From today, a new life starts in the BJP. He is a proud member of the party now. The BJP family will also take care of him, and give him love and respect," he said.

Saikia also welcomed Borah and the other Congress leaders who joined the ruling party.

"The strength of the BJP workers has increased from today. The newcomers have come forward, being inspired by the work of PM Narendra Modi and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma," he asserted.

Borah's political experience and administrative efficiency will strengthen the BJP, Saikia added.

Meanwhile, the BJP announced that Borah has been made a State Executive Member with immediate effect as per the instructions of Saikia.

Sanju Bora was inducted into the team of media panelists, along with Sankarjyoti Barua, who had joined the BJP a few days ago.