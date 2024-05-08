Focus on alleviating poverty, preventing migration, says Bastipati Nagaraju

Kurnool: B. Nagaraju, a lecturer-turned-realtor, holds a postgraduate degree in chemistry. He previously served as MPTC of Panchalingala in 2021. TD has chosen him as its MP candidate from Kurnool LS seat, as he belongs to the Kuruva community, which has a dominant presence in the parliamentary constituency.

Nagaraju advocates development of Kurnool LS area, while focusing on addressing water scarcity, lack of employment and migration issues. His plans include the construction of irrigation projects like Vedavati and Nagaradona, as well as the establishment of industries and educational institutions to prevent migration and boost local employment opportunities.

The TD candidate believes the anti-incumbency votes will work in his favour. He is relying on the support of his community and inherent credibility of the opposition among people.