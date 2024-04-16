Five Auspicious Days for Filing Nominations

KAKINADA: Candidates for the assembly and parliament elections are consulting astrologers to choose auspicious days for filing their nominations.

Astrologers say April 19, 20, 21, 22 and 24 are auspicious. However, each candidate has to choose the day suitable for him.

Honorary president of Drik Siddhanta Almanac Writers Association, Gorthi Machara Subrahmanya Pattabhi Sastry, said that on April 19, the auspicious time is 11.58am in Kartaka Lagna; on April 20, it is 8.07am in Vrushabha lagna and 10.56 am on Mithuna Lagna.

On April 21, the auspicious time is 11.50am in Karkataka Lagna and on April 22, the time is 7.58am and 10.59am in Mithuna lagna and Karkataka Lagna respectively.

On April 24, the time 10.41am in Mithuna Lagna are auspicious for the filing nominations.

But another almanac writer Pallavajjula Ramakrishna Siddanthi said the auspicious times are: April 18 from 10am to 11.30am, or 11.50am to 1.30 pm; April 19 from 9.30am to 11.20am; on April 22, from 11.30am to 3pm; and on April 23, from 9am to 11am and 2pm to 3 pm.

Meanwhile, the BJP D Purandeswari will file her nomination for Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha constituency on April 19 and Kakinada YSRC Lok Sabha candidate will file his nomination on April 24.

Kakinada Rural assembly candidate Kurasala Kannababu would file his nomination on April 22 and Jaggampeta YSRC candidate Thota Venkata Narasimham the next day.

The nomination process starts from April 18 till 25.