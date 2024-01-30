Top
FIR Against Suvendu Adhikari for Homophobic Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi

30 Jan 2024 5:54 PM GMT (Update:2024-01-30 17:57:31.0)
TPCC vice president Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy lodges complaint at Begum Bazar police station on Tuesday. (Image by Arrangement)

HYDERABAD: TPCC vice president Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy lodged a complaint against West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari for allegedly making derogatory and homophobic remarks against Rahul Gandhi. Cases have been registered in different states on the matter.’

The TPCC leader along with activists met the Begum Bazaar inspector and handed a written complaint. He said Adhikari was enmity among different groups.

Begum Bazaar inspector Namindla Shankar said the police had collected the video evidence and would file an FIR for use of abusive and unparliamentary words and provocation.
