Hyderabad: The Congress will ramp up its social media presence in the state for the Lok Sabha polls. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held a meeting with the party's social media warriors here on Friday. They were asked to spread information on social media platforms about the good work done by Congress to counter the false propaganda by the opposition parties and help Congress win 14 of the 17 seats.

Addressing the gathering, Revanth Reddy credited the party’s victory in the Assembly elections to its social media warriors. Who ‘acted as a bridge between party and people, took Congress six guarantees to the people effectively and thwarted the false propaganda of BRS and BJP’.

"We won the semifinals by defeating K. Chandrashekar Rao in the Assembly elections. Now we have to defeat Narendra Modi in the finals," he said.

Comparing opposition parties to national cricket teams, he said, "We defeated Bangladesh team (BRS) in the semi-finals. We have to defeat Pakistan (BJP) in the finals."

The Chief Minister asked the social media warriors to take up an aggressive campaign against BJP's plans to scrap reservations being extended to SCs, STs, and OBCs if it wins 400 seats.

"BJP brought demonetisation, GST, and destructive farm laws despite resistance from opposition parties as it has a simple majority in the Parliament. Now, the BJP is seeking 400 Lok Sabha seats because it wants a two-thirds majority to amend the Constitution and abolish reservations. My warriors should alert people on the danger posed to reservations if BJP wins 400 seats," Reddy said.

He called them to thwart the BJP’s attempts to gain political mileage in the Lok Sabha elections in the name of religion.

"They are diverting people's attention from real issues such as unemployment, inflation, and huge debt burden by raking up the Ayodhya temple issue and raising ‘Jai Shri Ram’, ‘Jai Hanuman’ slogans. Everyone believes in God. But the BJP is using religion to win elections. Social media warriors should alert people on these issues," Revanth Reddy stated.