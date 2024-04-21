EVMs, VVPATs shifted to 15 centres

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad district election authority transported EVMs and verifiable paper audit trails (VVPATs) to the 15 distribution, reception and counting centers (DRC) on Sunday.

Overall, 8,713 balloting units (BUs), 5,383 control units (CUs) - the main components of the EVMS and 6,217 VVPATs- have been procured.

The checked EVMs have been kept in Victory Playground at Chaderghat. Some have been shifted to the 15 DRC centers.

“They were shifted in the presence of police personnel and all the DRC centers are under CCTI camera surveillance,” said an official from Hyderabad district election authority.

The EVMs and VVPATS will be sent to the polling stations after another round of randomization. There are 3,986 polling stations in Hyderabad district.

Around 493 BUs, 497 CUs and 495 VVPATs will be used to conduct by-elections for the Secunderabad assembly constituency. They are being held simultaneously with the general elections.

In addition to these poll equipment, 371 BUs, CUs and VVPATs are being used for training purposes and 16 EVM demonstration centers have been established at designated locations in Hyderabad district.