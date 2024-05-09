Etala Slams CM for Failing To Fulfil Poll Promises

Hyderabad: BJP leader Etala Rajender criticised Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for failing to fulfil the promises he made and emphasised the importance of re-electing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to the people in Uppal, he stated, “I consider it a privilege to have received swift support from all sections of society. Voting for the BRS will render the vote meaningless now. The CM is now citing empty coffers. Was he not aware of this when making grand promises? The CM has no intention of fulfilling the promises made by him.”

During my tenure as finance minister, I ensured that children received quality rice in their hostels. I secured approvals for buildings for 78 different castes. I supported caste organisations even when there were discussions about removing the Dharna Chowk at Indira Park. A person from the BC caste now holds the PM's position at the Centre. Modi has constructed 12 crore toilets, and four crore houses for the poor. He should be re-elected, he said.

Meanwhile, a complaint was given to Telangana DGP over fake videos created by the Congress on Etala.