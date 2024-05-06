Etala: Reject Part Time Real Estate Politicians

Hyderabad: BJP Malkajgiri candidate Etala Rajendar urged voters to reject politicians who are focused on their real estate business, rather than serving the public interest, at a meeting with residential welfare associations in Yapral.



Rajendar condemned the trend of real-estate businessmen entering politics solely to further their business interests. He positioned himself as a full-time politician committed to serving the people, highlighting his availability round the clock and his exclusion from real-estate ventures.

Speaking on the transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the BJP leader praised the development initiatives. He highlighted the modernisation efforts in railway stations, which was bringing them to the level of airports, and noted the significant increase in airports from 76 to 153 during the last decade. Additionally, Rajendar lauded the government's efforts in constructing 12 crore toilets to uplift the living standards of the poor.

Rajendar commended the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). He emphasised Modi's trustworthiness and dedication to the welfare of the people. “Modi's focus is always on development rather than personal power,” he said.

Encouraging voters to view the Lok Sabha elections from a national perspective, Rajendar asserted that the BJP alone can uphold the integrity and safety of the nation. He said the rich cultural heritage and traditions of the country can be preserved only by a BJP led government at the Centre.