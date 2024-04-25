Top
Etala questions motive behind Congress’ chargesheet against BJP

DC Correspondent
25 April 2024 6:05 PM GMT
BJP candidate for Malkajgiri constituency Etala Rajender

Hyderabad: BJP candidate from Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency Etala Rajender on Thursday said that the Telangana voters will file a chargesheet against the Congress on May 13, the polling day for 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana.

Reacting to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy releasing a chargesheet against the BJP, Rajender asked Revanth Reddy to speak out whether the chargesheet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi is because he fully integrated Jammu and Kashmir with India and brought back peace in the valley by abrogating Article 370. Is it because Modi constructed a grand temple in Ayodhya as per the wishes of Indians? Was the chargesheet prepared since Modi constructed four crore houses for the poor?

He asked Revanth Reddy whether the chargesheet is released against BJP for not indulging in Bofors Scam, Coal Scam and 2G Scam. He listed out several works carried out by the Modi government and asked the TPCC leader to file a chargesheet for excellent work carried out in the last 10 years.

