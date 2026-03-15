BREAKING: Polls in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry on April 9; WB and TN from April 23

The Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory. Assembly elections for Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will be held in a single phase on April 9. The elections for West Bengal and Tamil Nadu will be conducted in phases from April 23.

Counting of votes for all 824 seats across four states and one UT to be held on May 4. Results would also be declared on the same day.

West Bengal will go to polls in two phases on April 23 and April 29. The Election Commission has asked all enforcement agencies to ensure elections are impartial and violence-free. Chief Election Commissioner CEC Gyanesh Kumar said that the Election Commission will ensure greater transparency in counting of votes and announcement of results. Presiding officers at all polling booths will upload voter turnout data every 2 hours and immediately after voting ends.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar congratulates BLOs for doing good work during Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists. The average number of electors per polling station is 750-900 across Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, the CEC said.

Voting to be held at 2.19 lakh polling stations across four states and one UT on April 9. Over 25 lakh election officials will be on duty during the elections. A total 17.4 crore voters are eligible to vote in elections in five assemblies with 824 constituencies.

Pure electoral rolls form bedrock of our democracy. The CEC said that no eligible elector should be left out and no ineligible voter should be included.