Election body registers 5 FIRs regarding money distribution in Baramati

Mumbai: The Maharashtra branch of Election Commission of India (ECI) has filed four FIRs in connection with money distribution and Pune District Central Cooperative (PDCC) Bank’s remain open till midnight in Baramati Lok Sabha constituency. So far, it has registered 54 cases in connection with violation of model code of conduct (MCC) across the state. They have also registered a case against Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar in Nagpur over his statement on the 26/11 terror attack.

The case against Wadettiwar, who is the leader of opposition in the assembly, was based on a complaint from the BJP against his remark that then ATS chief Hemant Karkare was not killed by the bullet of terrorist Ajmal Kasab during the 26/11 attack but by one fired by a policeman close to the RSS. Wadettiwar had also called Ujjwal Nikam, the special prosecutor in the 26/11 trial and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Mumbai North Central seat, "anti national" for hiding this fact.



A case has also been filed against Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule. He has been booked in Thane for BJP advertisements in newspapers claiming a victory for the opposition would lead to celebrations in Pakistan.



''A total of 54 complaints were received against various political parties, and decisions were taken on 24 after investigations. Of the 54 complaints, four resulted in FIRs in Baramati (a high profile constituency which witnessed a Pawar versus Pawar battle) in connection with distribution of cash,'' Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam said in a press conference.



There are 1,600 flying squads and 2,000 static surveillance teams across the state to monitor the polls, he said, adding that cash, liquor, drugs, freebies etc cumulatively valued at Rs 614.14 crore have been seized till May 9.



Chockalingam said the Election Commission of India reviewed the election preparedness in Mumbai, where voting on six Lok Sabha seats will be held on May 20.



The state electoral office and the election machinery here were asked to ensure the vote percentage rises in the metropolis, he added.



Asked about the issue, he said the ECI alone cannot be blamed for low voter turnout.



''Political parties and the society at large is also a stakeholder. Voting percentage will not increase just by awareness. After the elections, we will study what more can be done to increase voter turnout,'' Chockalingam asserted.



''(However) compared to other states, Maharashtra has done much better. If we haven't seen an increase in turnout, the number is also not low when compared to other states,'' he claimed.





