Elect Chamala with greater margin than me, Nakrekal MLA tells people

Nalgonda: Congress MLA Vemula Veeresham on Tuesday asked the people of his constituency to give a bigger margin of victory — about 56,00 votes — that he got in his Nakrekal segment to the party’s Bhongir candidate Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy. He was campaigning for the party candidate with NREGA workers at Nakrekal.

He said that it was the Congress-led UPA government that introduced NREGA to provide guaranteed work to the poor. A majority of the welfare schemes were brought during the earlier Congress government, he added. The Congress state government has implemented five poll promises within 100 days and the remaining one would be fulfilled soon.



He said Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also announced that crop loans up to `2 lakh would be waived by August 15. The state government has accorded top priority to the welfare of the poor in its policies.



Stating that Kiran Kumar Reddy was a young leader and had knowledge on the issues of the area, he said, “Like me, Kiran Kumar Reddy hails from a middle class family and has concern for the poor”.



He said the election of Kiran Kumar Reddy which help him resolve the issues in Nakrekal.

