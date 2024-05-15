Elders show way as urban apathy mars polling day in Tirupati

Tirupati: Voters in Tirupati, a prominent urban centre, continued to remain indifferent during the general assembly and parliament elections on Monday.

Despite Election Commission of India’s extensive efforts to enthuse the electorate into exercising their franchise, voter turnout in Tirupati assembly constituency remained a mere 63.22 per cent, notably lagging behind the district's average of 76.83 per cent. Apathy among urban voters in Tirupati city is a recurring issue. Of the 3,02,503 voters, including 1,49,846 males, 1,52,622 females and 35 transgender individuals, only 1,89,557 exercised their franchise.

"We put in tremendous efforts to educate voters. It is discouraging to see such a low turnout, especially in the urban areas of Tirupati," said an election official. Tirupati has historically struggled with low voter turnout, with figures of 66.61 per cent in 2019 general elections, 59.51 per cent in 2014, 50.58 per cent in April 2021 Tirupati parliamentary by-election and 50.78 per cent in 2015 by-election for the Tirupati assembly seat.

General elections in 2004 and 2009 in Tirupati witnessed turnout of 50.94 per cent and 51.64 per cent respectively. However, amidst this apathy, numerous senior citizens and individuals with disabilities turned up, demonstrating the essence of democracy. They promptly arrived at polling stations to exercise their voting rights.

Despite the harsh weather conditions, they stood in queues and cast their votes. “It is inspiring to witness many seniors, some with disabilities, braving the scorching heat to vote. However, it was disheartening that the able-bodied are neglecting their fundamental right,” remarked Anita Royal, a Tirupati resident. Senior citizen P. Janaki underlined the necessity for a shift in perspective. She says voting is a fundamental task, as each ballot carries the potential of influencing our destiny.