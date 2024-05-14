Visakhapatnam, Tirupati: Despite the sweltering heat and humidity, senior citizens in Andhra Pradesh turned out in large numbers to exercise their democratic rights during the recent state elections. The polling day witnessed a surge of seasoned voters who were determined to make their voices heard, even in the face of challenging weather conditions and obstacles.

In Visakhapatnam division, where temperatures reached a high of 36.6 degrees Celsius, still the polling day witnessed a surge of seasoned voters braving the elements and obstacles to cast their votes for the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls on Monday.

Despite scorching temperatures and serpentine queues, the elderly turned out in droves, inspiring the youth. The atmosphere at the polling stations was one of enthusiasm and determination, as senior citizens were majorly present in long queues before polling booths since morning.

Among them was Laxman Reddy, a 92-year-old, who emphasized the importance of each vote in shaping the people’s future. "A single vote can make a difference," he stated firmly.

M Rama Rao, 87, a retired bank AGM, and his wife traveled from Chennai to the city to cast their vote.

However, several challenges marred their voting process. Lilymargareddy, 75, lamented the lack of separate queues for the elderly and the absence of assistance from officials. "I have been standing in the queue for over an hour, and the heat is making it difficult for me," she lamented.

Similarly, Pita Era Amma, an 89-year-old physically handicapped voter, reached a polling booth as she had no knowledge about the home voting facility this time.

Despite these challenges, the determination of elderly voters like Parvati Devi, 89, was commendable. "I don't know if I'll be alive for the next elections, so I wanted to experience this once again," she shared, emphasizing the emotional significance she attached to her vote.

Numerous senior citizens and individuals with disabilities in Tirupati city exemplified the spirit of democracy by promptly arriving at polling stations to exercise their right to vote, determining the course of governance for the ensuing five years.

Undeterred by the scorching heat, they queued up and cast their ballots, conveying a powerful message to those abstaining from voting about the significance of each and every vote in the democratic mechanism.

A. Rajeswari, a 71-year-old woman, articulated her motivation, stating, "As uncertain as the future may be for me, I am driven by the desire to elect a government that will safeguard a brighter future for my two granddaughters".

While the Election Commission has introduced home-voting, many elderly citizens remain unaware of this. The absence of dedicated assistance and facilities at polling stations added to the plight of the elderly.

In the Visakhapatnam district alone, there are around 8,900 elderly voters, including 4,252 males and 4,658 females, along with 16,665 disabled persons. They deserved better care in the matter of exercising their franchise. Some elderly voters, like 71-year-old Mohan Reddy, said they had a hassle-free voting experience.

The Meteorological Centre in Amaravati, Guntur District, has issued a weather advisory predicting heavy rainfall and thunderstorms over the next five days. The Southwest Monsoon is expected to advance into the South Andaman Sea, some parts of the Southeast Bay of Bengal, and the Nicobar Islands by May 19, 2024.

The advisory highlights the likelihood of heavy rain at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong gusty winds ranging from 40-50 kmph over NCAP, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema.