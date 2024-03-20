ED questions Kavitha’s staff over use of phones

Hyderabad: Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials have interrogated BRS MLC K. Kavitha’s personal assistant (PA) Rohit Rao and Public Relations Officer (PRO) Rajesh regarding their alleged possession and use of mobile phones and SIM cards. They were summoned in light of Kavitha’s disclosure to ED officials that her staff members were using phones seized by the authorities.

During the inquiry, ED officials sought information concerning the SIM cards used by Kavitha’s staff and made several calls to individuals implicated in the Delhi Excise Policy scam case. Last year, Kavitha presented nine mobile phones for scrutiny in response to these inquiries. Initial examinations revealed that these phones had been reset and contained no data.

When questioned about the formatted devices, Kavitha denied any involvement in the process, asserting that the devices had been in possession of her staff and were retrieved by her from their possession to present them to the ED. When asked about who deleted the data from these devices, Kavitha evaded the question, failing to provide any explanation for the reset.

Rajesh and Rohit Rao were reportedly also questioned regarding their regular duties at Kavitha's office and the SIM card details, some of which were also used for a beauty parlour.

The ED officials have forwarded all the phones to the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) for extraction and forensic analysis. Additionally, they have reportedly received reports from NFSU concerning the phone usage. Based on these reports, the investigation agency has issued notices to Rajesh and Rohit Rao for further questioning. The ED officials want to corroborate the information obtained from Kavitha and her staff members Rajesh and Rohit Rao.

Meanwhile, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, currently in Delhi, met with Kavitha along with their legal counsel to discuss her well-being and the developments regarding the ED's interrogation.