Ecstacy turns into agony at AICC HQ as 'shock' Haryana result unfolds

New Delhi: Ecstacy turned into agony for the Congress on Tuesday as the celebratory mood at the AICC headquarters in the morning changed into a sombre environment by noon as the trends for the Haryana assembly elections came in showing that the party was headed for a shock defeat. As counting began, early trends showed that the Congress seemed on track to score a big win in the Haryana polls, as predicted also by exit polls.

Party workers were seen bursting crackers and distributing 'jalebis' and 'laddoos' at the AICC headquarters at 24, Akbar Road, here. Drumbeats reverberated at the grand old party's headquarters around 9AM when trends showed that it was racing ahead.

However, post 10 AM, as the trends showed the BJP clawing its way back into the contest, the headquarters bore a sombre look with the 'dhols' and sweets disappearing from the scene.

Congress leaders were seen giving media bytes at various places at the headquarters, arguing that the trends would change by 1 PM but it did not happen.

The Congress canteen was bustling as usual but an air of disappointment was writ large on the faces of party leaders and workers there.

A canteen worker lamented that they had prepared special dishes such as 'pakoris' and 'puris' but there were hardly any takers due to the turn of events in the Haryana polls.

Soon, the AICC headquarter bore a deserted look with only media personnel and a few party leaders hanging around.

Some party workers were heard blaming EVMs for the loss, some blamed ticket distribution while others were reeling under the imminent 'shock defeat'.

"We can't believe what has happened. There was so much anti-incumbency on the ground. This is a very surprising result," a party worker said.

As votes were counted for assembly elections held last month, it was a mixed bag for the Congress and the BJP - the saffron party headed for defeat in Jammu and Kashmir but bucked early morning trends to move ahead of the Congress in the nail biting Haryana contest.

If the trends hold, the Congress may well have to settle for a loss in the heartland state and a 'second partner win' in the union territory.

At 2PM, the ruling BJP had crossed the majority mark in the Haryana assembly and was leading or had won 47 seats, while the Congress was ahead or had won 38 seats, according to the trends available on the Election Commission website.

Several exit polls had predicted a big Congress victory in Haryana.

What started as buoyant result in Jammu and Kashmir also seemed headed for a disappointing turn in Jammu and Kashmir for the Congress as though its alliance with the National Conference seemed set for majority, the Mallikarjun Kharge-led party was leading or had won only six seats.

The Congress also raised with the Election Commission the issue of an "unexplained slowdown" in updating of results of Haryana elections on the poll watchdog's website and urged it to direct officials to update accurate figures so that "false news and malicious narratives" can be countered immediately.

In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners, Congress general secretary (In-charge, Communications) Jairam Ramesh said that between 9 and 11 am there was an "unexplained slowdown" in updating of results on the ECI's website.