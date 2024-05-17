ECI finally releases AP’s poll percentage

Vijayawada: Election Commission of India has finally released details of poll percentage recorded in Andhra Pradesh, which witnessed polling in its 175 assembly and 25 parliamentary constituencies on May 13.

According to the figures released by ECI on Friday, AP has registered the highest poll percentage of 81.86 in the country, 80.66 per cent through EVMs and 1.2 per cent through postal ballots.

This is the highest poll percentage recorded in a state during the last four phases of polling.

The poll percentages released Lok Sabha constituency-wise are Amalapuram (SC) – 83.85, Anakapalle – 82.03, Anantapur – 80.51, Araku (ST) – 73.68, Bapatla (SC)- – 85.48, Chittoor (SC) – 85.77, Eluru – 83.68, Guntur – 78.81, Hindupur – 84.79, Kadapa – 79.57, Kakinada – 80.30, Kurnool – 76.80, Machilipatnam – 84.05, Nandyal – 80.61, Narasapur – 82.59, Narasaraopet – 85.65, Nellore – 79.05, Ongole – 87.06, Rajahmundry – 80.93, Rajampet – 79.09, Srikakulam – 74.43, Tirupati – 79.10, Vijayawada – 79.37, Visakhapatnam – 71.11 and Vizianagaram – 81.05.

Thus, among all the parliamentary constituencies of Andhra Pradesh, Ongole recorded the highest 87.06 per cent polling, while Visakhapatnam registered the lowest polling percentage of 71.11.