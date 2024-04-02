EC transfers three DCs, four SPs and IG in AP

Vijayawada: The Election Commission has issued transfer orders to three district collectors, four SPs and one IG of police. They will not be assigned any election duty until completion of the present elections.

The officials were district collectors from Krishna, Anantapur and Tirupati and the SPs from Prakasam, Palnadu, Chittoor, Anantapur and Nellore districts and one IGP from Guntur Range.

The ECI, in a release issued on Tuesday stated that the decision was part of a regular review by the commission during a meeting chaired by the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and other election commissioners.

All the transferred officials were asked to hand over the charge to their immediate junior officer. The ECI asked the AP government to send a panel of IAS and IPS officers to the commission.