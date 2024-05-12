EC Transfers Police Officers from Tirupati District Ahead of Polling

Tirupati: The Election Commission has transferred five police officers from Tirupati district on Sunday, a day ahead of the polling in Andhra Pradesh.

This was in continuation of the actions taken against several senior officials in the state who were accused of violating the code of conduct or “acted in favour of the ruling party.” Such complaints were made by the Telugu Desam and its allies.

On Sunday, EC ordered the transfer of five Circle Inspectors from Tirupati to Anantapur district.

TD had alleged that the five CIs - Jaganmohan Reddy, Anju Yadav, Amarnath Reddy, Srinivasulu, and Vinod Kumar - were acting in favour of the YSRC. Hence, these officers were assigned election duties in the Anantapur district, instead of Tirupati.

The transferred officers will be under close watch in their new postings.