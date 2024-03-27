EC miffed over tweets of Supriya Shrinate and Dilip Ghosh

New Delhi/Kolkata: The Election Commission (EC) is miffed over "offensive, controversial sexist posts" from Congress candidate Supriya Shrinate's X handle against actress-turned politician Kangana Ranaut and the BJP leader Dilip Ghosh’s "derogatory remarks" against West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. The poll body has issued showcause notices to both Ms Shrinate and Mr Ghosh, asking them to explain by 5 pm on Friday why action should not be taken against them.

The poll body said that, prima facie, the two remarks were violative of the model code of conduct (MCC), which came into force on March 16 with the announcement of the poll schedule, and its advisory to political parties to maintain dignity during electioneering.

“Parties and candidates shall refrain from criticism of all aspects of private life not connected with the public activities of the leaders or workers of other parties... Nobody should indulge in any activity or make any statements that would amount to an attack on personal life or any personal statements that may be malicious or offending decency and morality,” the EC has directed the political parties and candidates.

The ECs has ticked off Ms Shrinate for a post on her X handle on March 25, which targeted Ms Ranaut, who is the BJP candidate from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, saying, “Kya bhav chal raha hai Mandi mein koi batayega (Will someone tell what is the going rate in Mandi)?”

The Election Commission said Ms Shrinate has posted the same derogatory remarks on her Instagram handle as well. Though Ms Shrinate denied writing the posts, the EC said her comments are “undignified and in bad taste and to be prima facie violative of the provisions of the model code of conduct."

In the case of Mr Ghosh, the BJP MP from Midnapore who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the Bardhaman-Durgapur seat in West Bengal this time, the EC has issued a showcause notice following a complaint by the Trinamul Congress over his comment made on March 26 on Ms Banerjee while addressing the press.

“When Didi goes to Goa, she says I am Goa’s daughter. In Tripura, she says I am Tripura’s daughter. Decide who is your father; this is not right,” Mr Ghosh had said.

On Wednesday, the EC sent a notice to Mr Ghosh stating, “On careful examination, the comment has been found to be offensive, insulting and prima facie violative of the aforesaid provisions of the MCC… Why should appropriate action for a violation of MCC not be taken against you?”

Ghosh apologised on Wednesday for his contentious remarks against the West Bengal chief minister. The apology followed hours after the BJP sought clarification from Ghosh, who was captured on video mocking the Trinamul Congress supremo.