EC Examines Congress Complaint Against PM Modi's Speech

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India on Tuesday said the poll body was examining the complaint filed by the Congress against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “A complaint regarding the Prime Minister's speech has been received and is under consideration of the Commission,” sources said.

The opposition leaders, however, alleged that the ECI is dragging its feet as no action was taken on its previous complaints.

The Congress in its complaint to ECI on Monday mentioned several circulars issued to the party, with regard to utterances during campaigns by the leaders and candidates, asking them to maintain decorum and not to use religion in campaigns. “This is a very serious and uncalled for invasion and we hope and trust that the Election Commission, as it is on trial, irrespective of the status of the person will take appropriate action,” said Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who was part of the Congress delegation that went to ECI.

The CPM’s Brinda Karat raised questions about the credibility of the ECI while terming Prime Minister’s speech as “a shocking statement”. According to Karat, the Prime Minister’s words violated Indian laws against inciting communal enmity and hate speech, yet the ECI has failed to take appropriate action.

It is an absolutely shocking statement coming from the Prime Minister. It is almost unbelievable that the Prime Minister of a secular country like India should speak in those words quite frankly, he speaks as though a communal bigot speech. It is not befitting the Prime Minister of India. In the elections, to use such language is hate speech, extreme hate speech,” Karat said.

Former Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has questioned the impartiality of the ECI and accused it of different rules for different people.

“During the election campaign in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana, Modi said ‘Bajrang Bali ki jay’ and Union home minister Amit Shah had said if they are elected everyone will be taken for ‘darshan of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya’...yet we receive a letter from the election commission. Our party symbol is now ‘Mashaal’, we launched the ‘Mashaal’ song for upcoming elections. When it was submitted to ECI, it asked us to remove two words – ‘Hindu ha tujha dharma’ and ‘Jay Bhavani Jay Shivaji’...I want to tell ECI, I will not remove it...” Thackeray said on Sunday.