EC dismisses Sule’s claim about strongroom CCTV malfunction

Mumbai: The Election Commission has dismissed Supriya Sule’s claim of CCTV malfunction in Baramati EVM strongroom. Returning officer Kavita Dvivedi said that only the display on the display unit was unavailable for some time and there was no interruption in the CCTV footage.

Ms Sule had alleged on Monday that the CCTV cameras at the strongroom, where EVMs were kept after the polling, were switched off for 45 minutes from 10.29 am to 11.13 am on Monday. Calling it a “big lapse”, she had demanded explanation from the ECI and action against responsible officials.



However, returning officer Kavita Dvivedi (IAS), clarified that only the display unit was nonfunctional and the CCTV system was never switched off. “Regarding the complaint about CCTV cameras being non functional, it is clarified that all protocols as per the guidelines of Election Commission of India are duly followed. Three tier security is in place and the EVMs are all duly sealed. The seals are intact. Returning officer visits the strong room regularly. Apart from this, as per office order, AROs (Assistant Returning Officers) visit the strong room as per guidelines of Election Commission of India. It is denied that there is any negligence in storing EVMs,” she said.



The officer further said that all due protocols are being followed to ensure security at the strong room and there is no need to panic. She also clarified that Ms Sule’s representatives were present when the display units were working properly and when they malfunctioned for some time.



“It is hereby brought to knowledge that the CCTV system was functional and only the display on the display unit was unavailable. The data is intact and there is no interruption in the CCTV footage. All instructions regarding the backup as per protocols have been given to the agency. Viewing facility of the strong is an additional facility while all the security features protocols are duly followed and are uncompromised. Couple of representatives of the complainant were also present when the display was functional and when it got off. Since the CCTVs are intact and the due protocols are followed, there is no reason for panic,” Ms Dvivedi said.



The election for the Baramati Lok Sabha seat has witnessed a high-voltage election campaign this time. Ms Sule is facing a tough challenge from her cousin Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar, who is contesting as the BJP-led Mahayuti candidate. The voting in Baramati took place on May 7, after which all EVMs were kept in the strongroom as per the guidelines of the election commission.







