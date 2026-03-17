EC Deploys Over 1,100 Observers for Assembly Polls, Byelections

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) has deployed 1,111 observers for the state assembly elections and assembly bypolls to be held next month. While West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry assemblies go to polls, assembly byelections in several states are also slated for April.

The observers will function as the eyes and ears of the EC, and ensure the elections are held in free and fair manner, the poll panel said.

The EC has directed that the observers be stationed in their respective assembly constituencies by Thursday.

Upon arrival, the observers will make their contact details public and will specify a fixed time everyday for meeting candidates, political parties or their representatives, or any member of the public to hear election-related grievances, EC said.