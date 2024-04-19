Dump BJP and BRS, Revanth Urges Mahabubnagar, Mahabubabad Voters

HYDERABAD: After two days of hectic campaigning for party candidates in Kerala, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy launched his Lok Sabha election campaign in Telangana on Friday by taking part in massive nomination rallies in Mahbubnagar for Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy and Porika Balram Naik in Mahbubabad.

His roadshows evoked huge response as thousands of people showered flower petals when his cavalcade passed through the roads to the district collectorate offices in the two Lok Sabha constituencies.

Addressing the rallies, Reddy tried to connect with voters by raking up local issues concerning them and highlighted how the BJP-led government at the Centre and BRS government in Telangana had failed to deliver on their long-pending issues in the last ten years.

The Chief Minister stressed on how his predecessor K. Chandrashekar Rao had deceived the people of Mahabubnagar, which gave him political rebirth by electing him as MP in 2009.

In Mahbubnagar, Reddy said that Rao had failed to fill even the teaching vacancies in Palamuru University sanctioned by Congress in the last ten years. He alleged that Rao kept Palamuru-Rangareddy, Jurala irrigation projects in Mahabubnagar pending. He appealed to voters to ensure one lakh majority for the Congress candidate in the ensuing elections.

In Mahbubabad, Revanth Reddy appealed to voters to punish BJP and BRS for failing to fulfill the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act even after being in power for the last ten years.

The BJP and BRS governments failed to establish the Bayyaram steel plant and Kazipet railway coach factory and delaying the tribal university.





