Drone Breaches Security at Jagan’s Siddham Meet

Vijayawada: An unauthorised drone caused a flutter while the mammoth Siddham public meeting of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy started peaking at Medarametla in Bapatla district on Sunday.

The drone arrived and hovered above the sea of participants while water resources minister Ambati Rambabu was giving his speech. An announcement about the drone being unofficial came from the dais itself, making people turn their gaze toward the aerial intruder.

Minister Rambabu continued his speech after a brief disruption.

Subsequent speaker, former minister Poluboina Anil Kumar Yadav charged the crowd, challenging Telugu Desam general secretary Nara Lokesh to come to Siddham meeting ground, instead of commissioning the drone.

“Hey Pappu (Lokesh), are you controlling that drone from miles away? Don’t rely on drones to gauge our party’s strength. Come here and witness it first-hand. I guarantee your shirt will be soaked by our activists’ spirited slogans,” Anil Kumar declared, receiving a thundering applause from the audience.

Minister Rambabu tried double meaning when he said, “If it (TD) comes alone, we will crush it. If it comes as two (with JD), we will throw them down and beat them up. If three (along with BJP) come together, we will throw and drown them in the sea.”

He accused Chandrababu Naidu of doing no good during his 14 years as chief minister. But Monagadu Jagananna has kept his every promise. “Do you want a Hero or a cheat,” Rambabu asked.

YSRC MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy said Jagan Mohan Reddy has always thought about farmers. He pointed out, “The Chief Minister has established Rythu Bharosa Kendras in every village. He did a lot for women and students. A pension of ₹3,000 is being provided on the first itself. No matter how many parties come together, Jagan is ready for war. He is also ready with welfare for the next term.”