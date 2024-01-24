DPS Owner Seeks to Make Political Foray, Eyes Malkajgiri LS Seat

Hyderabad: Delhi Public School and Pallavi Group of Schools chairman Malka Komaraiah on Wednesday released a song on the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He expressed his interest to the BJP candidate for the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, he said, “The country is going forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after 2014. The progress achieved has outstripped the advances we made in the last 50 years. Modi is working with a clear vision in infrastructure and other sectors to make India a developed nation by 2047. Under his leadership, the country handled Covid pandemic very well. Many Indians are CEOs of companies now which is a matter of pride for the country.”

Asked why he wanted to contest from Malkajgiri, he said, “I have been residing in this area for 40 years and all my institutions are in the area. My father was in the RSS.”