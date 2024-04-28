Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee revealed on Sunday that she had sought the Congress not to ally with the CPI(M) and share seats among themselves in the Lok Sabha Election. She however claimed that the grand old party ignored her suggestion.

Addressing a Lok Sabha Election campaign rally at Sujapur in Malda, the Trinamul Congress supremo said, “Congress does not have even a seat in the Assembly here. I have always wanted to help them. I told them not to ally with the CPI(M) and offered them two seats.”

She also alleged, “But they didn't listen to me, went with the CPI(M) and shared the seats. Do you want me to surrender to CPI(M)?” Ms Banerjee once again took the credit for creating and naming the opposition parties’ forum, I.N.D.I.A..

She however appealed to the voters not to cast their ballots for either Congress or Left, which are partners of I.N.D.I.A.. “Don't get into the politics of splitting votes here if you want to tackle BJP in Delhi. We did not go somewhere else despite having wished to contest the polls from many other places.”

The TMC chief pointed out, “This is not the election to determine the next Bengal government but to topple Modi Babu’s gaddi in Delhi. But for this, votes must be consolidated. Congress has fielded candidates here because the BJP has two eyes here – Congress and CPI(M). The same is the case with Raiganj and Murshidabad.”

She added, “If BJP wins due to a split in votes, it is the people who will suffer. No matter what they say, do not fall for their trap. CPI(M) leaders are becoming BJP MPs and friends. They have tortured our workers here in Malda too. I do not forgive the torturers.”