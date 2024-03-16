Didn't deceive Eshwarappa, obeyed party leaders' orders: Basavaraj Bommai

Former Chief Minister and BJP candidate of Haveri constituency Basavaraj Bommai said that he has not deceived senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa."I have not betrayed Eshwarappa. I have proposed Kantesh's (Eshwarappa’s son) candidature. But the party's higher-ups insisted me to contest," Bommai clarified while speaking to reporters on Friday.Kantesh was considered as a prominent contender for the Haveri seat. While Eshwarappa had opted not to contest in the last Assembly election from Shivamogga, there were speculations that Kantesh could be fielded from Haveri Parliament constituency. However, the party opted to field Basavaraj Bommai, much to Eshwarappa's displeasure. Responding to Eshwarappa's grievances, Bommai stated, "I am unaware of Eshwarappa’s meeting. Eshwarappa is aware of the discussions in the parliamentary board meeting.""My name was not finalized and I requested to consider Kantesh's name on the basis of social justice. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party national President JP Nadda, and Home Minister Amit Shah insisted that I contest," he said.Regarding the possibility of his son Bharat Bommai contesting for the Shiggaon by-election (if Basavaraj Bommai wins from Haveri), the former CM said, "My focus is on contesting and winning the Lok Sabha elections. The Shiggaon by-election may occur later, and decisions should be made based on the party's and people's sentiments," he said