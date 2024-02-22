Didi puts pressure on BJP as Sikhs protest Khalistani slur on cop

As protests by Sikh community erupted across West Bengal on Wednesday over the 'Khalistani' slur on IPS officer Jaspreet Singh allegedly by leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas, chief minister Mamata Banerjee has mounted pressure on the BJP also.In a veiled dig at Mr Adhikari and his clan, Ms Banerjee claimed the International Language Day celebration in the city, “A trend is being made in a conspiracy to destroy the culture of Bengal, that spreads love, confidence and respect for others, to put a burden by force. What was the fault of the Punjabi officer? He was performing his duty afterall.”She then wondered, “Doesn't the Punjabi regiment exist in the force? Isn't there a Gorkha regiment also? A Bengali regiment may not have been there though the people of Bengal participated the most in movements. We love all religions. How dare you call a Punjabi ‘Khalistani’ for wearing a turban?”The CM added, “We also have many Muslim IAS, IPS, WBCS officers. Will you call them ‘Pakistani’? I have been subjected to many such taunts. I however don't care. A few have surfaced suddenly. They are the biggest scars of Bengal. They are blackening, defaming and humiliating Bengal.”Earlier the Sikh community members burst into protests in the city and districts against the communal remark. They took out a rally from MG Road to nearby state BJP head office in central Kolkata and sat in demonstration outside seeking an apology. Similar agitation was held in Asansol and Durgapur area in Burdwan.The controversy has also hit the BJP within as it's lone Sikh MP from Burdwan-Durgapur SS Ahluwalia said, “Whoever has made this comment is a foolish. So there is no need to fume over this. The Sikh community has a rich contribution and history which can't be dented by a baseless remark.”During the day state DGP Rajeev Kumar visited Sandeshkhali police station and assessed the situation on ground. Meanwhile the National Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports on unabated human rights violations due to continued violence in Sandeshkhali.Expressing serious concern, it issued notices to the state chief secretary and DGP and called for reports from them within four weeks and will send a team led by one of its members to conduct a spot enquiry.